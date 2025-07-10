Man claims self-defense in shooting death of maintenance worker in NE Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apartment shooting that left a maintenance worker dead on Monday evening at a complex in northeast Harris County.

At 5:30 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to a shooting report at the Twelve620 Apartments at 12620 Eastex Freeway. At the scene, deputies found 43-year-old Michael Ford, who worked as a maintenance worker at the complex, dead with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the suspected shooter, identified as a 34-year-old male resident at the complex, was detained at the scene. The suspect allegedly told authorities he shot Ford in self-defense.

According to investigators, the suspect claimed that Ford had pushed him against the wall after the two exchanged words.

The case remains under investigation and will be presented to a Harris County grand jury for review.

Anyone with information about the incident or any prior interactions between the shooter and the victim is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.