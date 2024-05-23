Woman in custody after man shot in west Houston parking garage, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in a west Houston parking lot on Thursday morning.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 8:45 a.m., authorities responded to a shooting in progress at 2525 S. Voss Road and Burgoyne Drive. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the incident was a domestic violence case.

Officials said the man was transported to the hospital, and a female suspect was taken into custody.

The Houston Police Department didn't define the relationship between man and woman.

SkyEye captured footage that showed heavy police presence in the parking lot and crime tape securing the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.