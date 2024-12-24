Ground stop issued at Bush Airport; Hobby Airport experiencing departure delays on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are experiencing flight delays due to severe thunderstorms over parts of Harris County on Christmas Eve.

A ground stop was ordered at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday. The airport issued a ground stop until 5:15 p.m., impacting passengers who were scheduled to arrive during that time.

In addition, Hobby Airport is experiencing departure delays of an average of one hour and 23 minutes (and increasing).