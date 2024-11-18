Manhunt underway for suspect who injured 2 in Grimes County machete attack, sheriff says

GRIMES, Texas (KTRK) -- The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked two people with a machete on Sunday night.
According to the sheriff, Elpidio DeLeon Gonzalez severely cut a man and a woman at about 6:30 p.m. The couple was airlifted to a hospital for medical attention.
Deputies started searching the area surrounding 19272 Hwy 30 & Norman, Shiro, TX 77876.
The suspect was last seen wearing all-black clothing and driving a white Mitsubishi Mirage with black wheels and paper tags.
If you see him, authorities advise you not to apprehend him and call law enforcement.