Great Wolfe Lodge indoor water park to open Houston location before Labor Day

WEBSTER, Texas -- The Houston location of the famous Great Wolf Lodge will be opening sooner than anticipated. New information from the developer puts the opening in time for Labor Day weekend, and the first looks at the facilities are now available.

The famous string of resorts and indoor water parks began construction on a Houston location in September 2022 at an estimated cost of $200 million. Situated south of the city in Webster, it's the second Texas site after the Grapevine location opened in 2007.

The new attraction will feature 532 rooms, a 92,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000-square-foot family entertainment complex. The latter includes an indoor rope course traversed by climbing harness, a 150-foot indoor zipline that gives riders a panoramic view of the entire park, and Great Wolf Lodge's MagiQuest.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.