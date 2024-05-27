Suspect wanted after 14-year-old shot during argument in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for the person responsible for shooting a 14-year-old in southwest Houston on Sunday and leaving them in critical condition.

Houston police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Glenmont Drive near Rampart Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the area and found the victim, a teenage boy, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators learned that there was an alleged disturbance between the teen and the suspect in the complex's courtyard that led to the shooting.

An investigation is underway as police search for the suspect who ran away after the shooting.

At this time, the police haven't given a description of the suspect.