26-year-old woman charged for stabbing person with machete inside Galveston shelter, police say

Police responded to the area near The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, where they were told a woman with a machete stabbed someone.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old woman is currently in Galveston County Jail after allegedly stabbing someone with a machete inside a Galveston shelter earlier this month.

Naaja Young faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of arson for the June 5 incident in which a woman was stabbed at a shelter, police confirmed Thursday.

The arson charge stemmed from Young allegedly trying to set a sofa on fire inside the shelter.

Police said that after the stabbing, Young went out into the street. Officers drove their vehicle toward her from both ends of the street, and she ended up running up to the first car, hitting it.

ABC13 learned that she turned to the next car, hitting its window. That officer pulled out his gun and fired.

Three weeks after the incident, the Galveston Police Department shared that Young had been released from UTMB Health on June 17 and was in the custody of police.