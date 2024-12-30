Pickup truck found submerged 29 feet deep in Galveston Harbor with body inside, port police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Port of Galveston police are investigating after a man's body was found in the cab of a pickup truck recovered from Galveston Harbor on Friday night.

According to authorities, the truck was recovered at Pier 20 at about 7:00 p.m.

Port police were first investigating a possible vehicle in the water after public reports of pier railing damage.

Port security video showed a pickup truck driving into the water at 2:14 a.m.

Port police used sonar to locate the vehicle at a depth of 29 feet.

According to officials, police could not confirm if anyone was in the cab until the truck was brought to the surface.

The man's identity has not been released.