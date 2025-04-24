Officials hosting fire safety sessions for historical homes after historic Galveston mansion fire

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston officials are hosting two free fire safety meetings for historical buildings after a historic mansion caught fire earlier this month.

The George Ball House on 24th Street caught on fire on April 12, injuring two people inside.

The Galveston Historical Foundation had planned a fire safety session on Wednesday for people with historic homes.

However, the foundation postponed it in observance of the passing of one of the owners of the George Ball House, it said on a Facebook post. ABC13 has reached out to UTMB Health for further confirmation.

That meeting has been postponed to next Tuesday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 30, at noon. The meetings will be held at the Wortham Auditorium inside the Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy Avenue.

For more information, visit the Galveston Historical Foundation's website.