1 person drowns, another rescued after going into water near the Seawall, Galveston officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A drowning in Galveston is under investigation after officials say one person died and another was rescued early Tuesday morning.

The Galveston Parks Board said just before 3 a.m., three people went into the water near Seawall Boulevard and 43rd Street.

Authorities said only one person came out, and the other two were eventually pulled from the water and then taken to the hospital, but one of them died.

Just last month, officials said a 25-year-old Houston woman drowned while swimming at Galveston beach.

Investigators are still looking into Tuesday's incident.

