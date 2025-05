25-year-old Houston woman drowns while swimming at Galveston beach, patrol says

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A drowning in Galveston claimed the life of a 25-year-old Houston woman overnight, according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

Authorities said at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, beach patrol was called to the scene regarding a call for a missing swimmer seen in the water at Tower 24 about five minutes prior.

Galveston police and fire departments conducted CPR on the woman, and she was taken by Galveston EMS to UTMB, where she was pronounced dead.