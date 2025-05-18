286 arrests, 43 guns recovered during Jeep Weekend 2025 on Bolivar Peninsula, authorities say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Jeep Weekend 2025 is wrapping up with a total of 286 arrests, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

The total includes 290 misdemeanor charges and 53 felony charges. Authorities also reported recovering 43 firearms during the event.

The high number of arrests comes after authorities promised to enhance police presence on the Bolivar Peninsula for this year's Jeep Weekend.

A week before the event, officials announced new safety rules and vowed stricter enforcement.

While the 286 arrests in 2025 are a decrease from the 313 arrests recorded last year, they still exceed numbers from prior years: 243 arrests were reported in 2023 and 183 in 2022.

The sheriff's office monitored the event until Monday morning.

