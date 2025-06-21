Pasadena nonprofit leader accused of stealing $75K from her organization, Sisters in Recovery

Kathryn Curtice, co-founder of the Pasadena nonprofit, Sisters in Recovery, was arrested and charged with stealing over $75,000 from her organization.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- According to court documents, in October 2024, Sisters In Recovery nonprofit volunteer board member Brittany Kennard notified the rest of the board that the nonprofit's secretary, Kathryn Curtice, was making suspicious financial decisions with the nonprofit's funds.

According to a co-founder of Sisters in Recovery, Curtis is one of three co-founders.

The non-profit has multiple homes in Pasadena that provide affordable housing for women on the road to sobriety.

Court documents say investigators accuse Curtice of having residents pay their rent directly to her through Cash App, opening a credit card using the company's tax ID, and making multiple ATM withdrawals. Investigators note there is evidence that Curtice tried to pay some of the money back.

Curtice was arrested, accused of stealing more than $75,000 from the nonprofit in total.

Kennard went through the Sisters in Recovery program herself in her journey to become sober and said Curtise was the person who did her intake forms. Curtice was supposed to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding, but after discovering the alleged theft and notifying the nonprofit, she hasn't spoken to her.

Kennard said the actions Curtice is accused of risk the safety and trust of the women they pledged to help.

"The fact that as a direct result of what she was doing, misappropriation, stealing, and embezzlement, almost caused the homes to shut down entirely, that would have put those women, more vulnerable women, at risk of being back in homelessness, and domestic violence," Kennard said.

Curtice was given a $20,000 bond, which she posted, and is now facing a felony theft charge. Records show the nonprofit is now on the hook for nearly $32,000. Eyewitness News reached out to Curtice, but has not heard back.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.