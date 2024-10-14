H-E-B frozen meals among 10M pounds of meat recalled by USDA after listeria outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recalled almost 10 million pounds of meat and poultry products due to possible listeria contamination, some of which were on H-E-B shelves.

The recall concerns 75 ready-to-eat meals made between June 19 and Oct. 8 by BrucePac, a company that produces meat for restaurants, food service vendors, and big stores like Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Aldi.

The list includes three frozen H-E-B meals: The Texas Ranch Style Chicken, Texas Ranch Chicken Casserole, and Chicken Broccoli and Rice Casserole.

The recalled products have the numbers "51205 or P-51205" on the packaging. BrucePac said any affected products should be thrown out.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of negative reactions after eating any of the products. However, eating food contaminated with listeria can lead to symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, gastrointestinal issues, and more. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

