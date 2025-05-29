ABC13 will livestream the announcement, which is slated for 2:30 p.m.

City of Houston to announce Freedom Over Texas headliner and event plans on Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the nation still has some time before it celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026, the City of Houston is set to reveal official plans for the Fourth of July birthday bash known as Freedom Over Texas at Eleanor Tinsley Park this summer.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and the city are slated to make the announcement at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

You can watch as the details are revealed on ABC13's 24/7 live channel in the video player above.

Freedom Over Texas has become Houston's annual signature July 4th celebration, with an average of 50,000 people in attendance. ABC13 is the exclusive television partner and will provide you with a front-row seat to all the action.

Festivities will occur at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou along Allen Parkway. The event also donates a percentage of food and beverage sales to the Houston Food Bank.

One of the top moments to come out of the announcement is usually who will headline the year's show.

The Freedom Over Texas main stage has welcomed a variety of stars.

In 2024, the event tapped chart-topping musician Russell Dickerson with special guest Jo Dee Messina and featured artist Chapel Hart.

Find out who'll rock Independence Day in 2025 on Thursday afternoon.