Free Black History Month events to attend in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- From musical performances to art displays and educational workshops, here are several events to attend throughout the Houston metro area in celebration of Black History Month. This list is not comprehensive and details are subject to change.

Rice University's Black History Month series

Rice University will celebrate with more than 30 events between Jan. 31 until March. The themed programming includes a series of discussions, film showings, fellowship opportunities and special festivities highlighting the richness of Black culture.



Jan. 31-March 8, times vary

Free (admission)

Rice University, 6100 Main St., Houston

'Aint I A Woman!' musical performance

Musical group The Core Ensemble will perform chamber music theatre work at Lone Star College's Tomball Performing Arts Center to honor iconic African American leaders Sojourner Truth, Zora Neale Hurston, Clementine Hunter and Fannie Lou Hamer.



Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

Free (admission)

30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball

www.lonestar.edu/tomball.htm

Films in Focus movie series

The Fort Bend County Libraries' Missouri City Branch Library hosts a film series throughout February to celebrate Black history and culture. Snacks will also be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Missouri City Branch Library.



Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2 p.m.

Free (admission)

1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City

After Dark: The Labor of Love

Attendees will join therapist and relationship expert Dr. Kyee Young at the African American History Research Center within the Gregory Campus Houston Library as they explore Black history through the lens of love. At the event, Young will go through the archives of Reverend William Lawson's Love Letters, and live music, art and sweet bites will be provided.



Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.

Free with registration

1300 Victor St., Houston

SOJES Black History Month program

The Society of Justice & Equality for the People of Sugar Land will invite members of the community to Fort Bend County's University Branch Library to learn about the discovery of the Sugar Land 95 and more about the history of African Americans in Sugar Land and Fort Bend County. Food and refreshments will be served.



Feb. 17, 6-8:30 p.m.

Free (admission)

14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land

Celebrating Black History Month: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

This 45-minute online workshop takes place on Zoom, and will explore the history, significance and impact of Black History Month by highlighting influential Black figures who have made contributions to civil rights, science, literature, politics and behind. This event by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Communities of Color Initiative and the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce will also share information about notable LGBTQ+ community members who have impacted Black history.



Feb. 19, 2-3 p.m.

Free with registration

Virtual meeting: Zoom

Black History Month Family Day

The Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts in Spring is the site for family activities, including art exhibits, face painting, story time and crafting. The event will also feature a History of Jazz performance from the Dinky Drum Company, LLC.



Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free (admission)

6815 Cypresswood Drive, Spring

Jazzy Sundays in the Parks kickoff event

This special preview to Jazzy Sundays in the Parks celebrates the rich history of Black music in Houston. The Jazzy Sundays in the Parks series is made possible through grant from the Kinder Foundation, and features free concerts in three Houston-area parks-Emancipation Park, Discovery Green and Buffalo Bayou Park.



Feb. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Free (admission)

1500 McKinney St., Houston

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.