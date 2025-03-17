Wildfire risk expected to continue into Spring after 11 acres burned in west Harris County

The wildfire risk is expected to continue into Spring in southeast Texas, including west Harris County, where a small fire burned 11 acres.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This past weekend was active for wildfires in the state, with over 30 reported across Texas. Gusty winds, dry air, and drought conditions allowed even what could have been controlled burns to spread in parts of the state.

Four small wildfires occurred in southeast Texas in Brazoria, Polk, Walker, and Harris counties. Each was less than 20 acres in size and continued rather quickly.

Monday afternoon, SkyEye flew over the burned area in West Harris County. The Texas A &M Forest Service tells ABC13 the cause of this fire was a debris burn that spread in gusty winds.

The fire jumped from the prescribed burn area, across a fence, and into a nearby grassy area.

With dry and warm conditions expected to continue this week and possibly into Spring, ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith broke down when to be alert for potential fire conditions in southeast Texas.

To start, March is one of the last winter months in southeast Texas as we transition from winter to spring.

It's this time of year when cold fronts and storm systems roll through, bringing those gusty winds. But the difference this year is the lack of rain both previously and in the days, potentially weeks, ahead.

So here's when to be on alert and not schedule debris burns based on forecasted weather conditions.

First is when gusty winds could allow a fire, even a controlled burn, to spread. Consistent winds or gusts of 20 mph or greater is the minimum for that according to the National Weather Service office in Houston.

Next is low relative humidity, like after a cold front moves through and brings drier, less humid air from either north or west Texas. Combine these with dry soils, vegetation, and or drought conditions; that's when fire weather risks increase.

It's also advised to follow the regulations of local counties and their burn ban policies. Five additional counties, including Fayette County, were added to the statewide burn ban map on Monday. Brazos County is the only other county in southeast Texas with a burn ban as of March 17.

According to ABC13's partners at Climate Central, it's in the spring when Texans are more at risk for wildfires.

Decades of data show that Houston's number of hot, dry, and windy days where fire weather could pose a risk has increased by one to seven days in this part of the state and by upwards of a month in portions of north and west Texas.

Speaking of which, Tuesday is one of those days with a higher risk for wildfires across the state, including parts of southeast Texas.

