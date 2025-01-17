Cypress Fairbanks ISD trustees consider controversial gender policy

Cy Fair ISD trustees are currently considering a controversial gender policy as many students and parents are speaking at Thursday's board meeting.

Cy Fair ISD trustees are currently considering a controversial gender policy as many students and parents are speaking at Thursday's board meeting.

Cy Fair ISD trustees are currently considering a controversial gender policy as many students and parents are speaking at Thursday's board meeting.

Cy Fair ISD trustees are currently considering a controversial gender policy as many students and parents are speaking at Thursday's board meeting.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Cypress Fairbanks ISD is the state's third largest school district.

And now, the district's 118,000 students could fall under some of the most restrictive gender rules in the country.

Cy-Fair trustees are considering a proposal titled "Parent's rights and responsibilities."

If it passes, district staff would be forced to contact parents if students ask to use pronouns that are different than the ones they were assigned at birth.

The proposal also bans giving students any kind of instruction or referrals about gender identity, and requires students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their biological sex.

Some trustees have said the policy is about protecting parents and children, and clearing up any confusion.

But several students plan to attend the board meeting and speak out against it.

"It doesn't just affect trans youth. It affects everyone at Cy Fair," 17-year-old Cy Fair ISD student Alissa Sundrani said. "Having this pressure is really bad because it forces you to either A - hide yourself until you get a chance to explore you identity or B - come out forced."

The proposed policy is extremely similar to the one Katy ISD narrowly adopted in 2023.

Katy ISD's policy is currently under federal investigation for possible gender discrimination.

"It makes it feel like my choice to be who I am doesn't matter," 17-year-old Katy ISD student Zeo McGehee said. "That's just what it's like in Katy ISD, and I hope that's not what it's like for kids in Cypress Falls ISD."

In the first two and a half months since Katy ISD's policy passed, internal records show administrators there reported 23 students to their parents.

"When they say they are giving parents more rights, they are also kind of ignoring the rights of the student and rights of the educator because as much as I wish I could say it, parents don't always have their children's best interests in mind," 18-year-old Katy ISD student Jarred Burton said. "Especially in the high school age, I would trust the students at least a little bit if they don't feel comfortable disclosing their identity to their parents."

"The kids that have to fear being outed to their parents cannot speak at these board meetings because that in itself would out them in a way and raise suspicion with their parents," McGehee said. "As a queer student that has supportive parents and the drive to make a change in my community, I feel like I need to use my privilege."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.