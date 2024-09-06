Fort Bend ISD considers shelving 2023 bond projects to close multi-million-dollar deficit

Because of the shortfall, there's a likelihood that voters will be asked to support another bond to finish projects, or the district may have to sell off property that was purchased in prior bonds.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- New schools, facilities, and athletic improvements in Fort Bend ISD could be paused even though voters approved them just last year.

When Fort Bend ISD voters approved the latest bond, items such as a fine arts addition at High Tower High School and a new bus transportation facility were part of it. Now, those projects may be paused.

"It's like they say, 'the math ain't mathing,'" Fort Bend ISD parent Adeel Akhtar said. "That's kind of what's going on here."

Akhtar opposed last year's bond. He was worried there wasn't enough money to do everything.

On Thursday, trustees learned there isn't. The $1.2 billion bond faced a $165 million deficit in February, shortly after projects started. Leaders blamed 2021 figures being used for the 2023 bond and higher construction costs.

It's down to $65 million after leaders made bid process changes. However, trustees learned it could balloon to $80 million.

Because of this, certain projects may be paused, including a school, which trustees said could cause students to be moved.

"It's going to be a lot broader, a lot wider," Fort Bend ISD trustee Rick Garcia said. "So, it'll affect a lot more people, students, and the community. That's kind of what I'm thinking."

"Rezoning, that should never be a normal thing," Akhtar said. "It should not just be okay because we decided we're going to build the school. Now, we don't have the money to build the school because we didn't plan for it."

While there isn't money for all bond projects, trustees learned last night funds are being spent on new furniture. Classrooms are being upgraded with rocking chairs and standing desks.

"We just got through a conversation about cutting programs in our bonds and going back to the taxpayers for more bond money, and look what we did with your money," Fort Bend ISD trustee Sonya Jones said. "We bought furniture. That's unacceptable."

Nothing is finalized. Trustees could use leftover money from previous bonds, or property sales to keep projects moving.

"It's a sad situation," Akhtar explained. "It's not necessary, and I don't think families and children should pay the price for poor planning by adults."

Decisions that are looming as the district grapples with a multi-million-dollar problem.

Fort Bend ISD issued the following statement on Friday.

"The district has worked to close the deficit by almost $100 million in the 2023 bond program shortfall. The deficit presently stands at $65 million. We continue to work diligently to identify additional opportunities that will allow us to serve the needs of our students and the community in a fiscally responsible manner."

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.


