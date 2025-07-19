Former La Marque city manager arrested on arson, other charges after days on the run: City officials

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Former La Marque City Manager Joshua Blaine Pritchett was arrested in the Dallas area on Saturday after several days on the run, according to the La Marque Fire Department.

Pritchett, 36, was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including first-degree felony arson, third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence, and a misdemeanor for filing a false report to a peace officer. Additional charges allege Pritchett lied about serving in the military and about receiving degrees from schools he didn't attend.

Pritchett resigned from his position on July 7. Days later, authorities announced an active search for him.

He is expected to be transported to the Galveston County Jail.

