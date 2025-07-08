La Marque city manager resigns after accusations regarding employment application

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- La Marque's city manager is officially stepping down after allegations regarding his job application. This comes after the city called a special meeting discussing his future amid the allegations.

The La Marque Police Department is handling the investigation, and the police chief, Randall Aragon, says those allegations have to do with if he served in the military and his educational background.

According to Aragon, J.B. Pritchett was with the city for nearly four years. He was interim city manager, then deputy city manager, and was appointed as city manager just a couple of months ago. But this past June, Aragon says a city council member brought the accusations to their attention, which he says prompted the investigation. Aragon told ABC13 he expects warrants to be issued and for Pritchet to face charges for fraudulent or fictitious military records and fraudulent substandard of fictitious degree. According to police, both are class B misdemeanors and comes with six months of jail time and a $4,000 fine if found guilty.

"We were thinking things were amiss at some point. And things kept escalating and kept wondering if this is really happening. And when the complaint came forward, we had duty to investigate it. And we investigated, and we found out that a lot of this was possibly true," Aragon said.

Aragon says the city's deputy city manager will serve in the role in the interim.

