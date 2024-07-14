Jacoby Jones, former Houston Texans receiver, Super Bowl XLVII champion, dies at 40

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jacoby Jones, an NFL wide receiver who played his first five seasons with the Houston Texans, has died at 40.

The former receiver and New Orleans native was drafted 73rd overall in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft after completing his undergraduate career at Lane College.

Jones spent his career in Houston until 2012 when the Texans ultimately released him. Just a week later, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl that year, where he had two of the most memorable moments in the 2012 NFL playoffs.

You might remember: Jones caught a 70-yard game-touch down in an AFC showdown against the Denver Broncos and scored a 108-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl XLVII, one of the longest in NFL history, against the San Francisco 49ers.

Several players and organizations have expressed their sadness at the news of Jones' death.

The Houston Texans sent out a post on the platform, giving their condolences to the Super Bowl Champion and former player:

Former Texans star JJ Watt said in a post that his former teammate was "fun-loving" and fun to be around.

Jones' latter team, the Ravens, expressed condolences to their former player and heartfelt words from head coach John Harbaugh.

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

According to ESPN, Jones served as the wide receivers coach at Alabama State for the past two seasons and was hired as the head coach of the Beaumont Renegades, an Arena football franchise set to begin play in 2025.