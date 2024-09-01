Former Houston Methodist Hospital nurse loses license, sentenced for stealing drugs on job, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital has lost her license and been sentenced for stealing drugs at work, charging documents revealed.

ABC13 first reported on 25-year-old Alexis McNeilly last December after police accused her of stealing drugs like fentanyl and hydromorphone at work.

According to District Attorney Kim Ogg, McNeilly would swap the empty drug vials with salt water and return them to be dispensed.

Prosecutors say surveillance video showed her stealing the drugs at least 11 times.

On Tuesday, McNeilly pleaded guilty to two counts of diversion of a controlled substance and was taken into custody. She has been sentenced to 120 days in the Harris County jail, and four years of probation.

