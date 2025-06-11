Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker announces campaign for Harris County Judge

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker announced on Wednesday that she will run for Harris County judge.

Annise Parker has a long history in Houston politics. After a few unsuccessful runs, Parker was first elected to the Houston City Council in 1997, where she served until she was elected the City of Houston controller in 2003. Finally, she reached the highest city office by being elected mayor and serving from 2010 to 2016, making her one of two women to hold the office and the first openly gay mayor of Houston.

After serving in public office, she went on to head a political action committee dedicated to electing LGBTQIA politicians. Now, nine years after her last time in office, she's announcing her intent to return with plans to run for Harris County judge.

"I am concerned about the increasing dysfunction in Washington, the drumbeat of attacks by Austin on local governments all over the state, and I believe my experience and skill set are perfect for what Harris County needs," Parker said.

At her announcement on Wednesday, Parker pointed towards flooding, affordability, and safety as major concerns.

Parker could face current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in the Democratic Primary, but Hidalgo has not said if she plans to seek re-election. Parker said she notified Hidalgo's office of her intent to run. ABC13 reached out to Hidalgo, who is in Paris for a trade commission, but has not heard back.

Hidalgo and Houston Mayor John Whitmire have publicly butted heads as they lead their respective offices. Eyewitness News asked Parker about her relationship with the current mayor of Houston.

"I've known John Whitmire a very long time, and I've known all of the players that are currently serving here in county government for a very long time. I look forward to a productive relationship," Parker said.

The election is still a ways out. The date to file an intent to run for office is December of this year. The Democratic Primary is in March 2026, and the election for the judge's seat is in November 2026.

ABC13 reached out to a variety of city and county leaders, but only heard back from the Harris County Democratic Party, which said, "State law requires us to accept any valid applications for the Democratic primary. We trust our voters to elect those who fight hardest for our Democratic values."

