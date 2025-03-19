Former Harris Co. deputy acquitted of murder in wife's death accused of stealing $400 from waitress

He's accused of stealing $400 from a waitress' fanny pack at a Washington Avenue bar. She alleges Renard Spivey gave her $600 to pay the tabs of other patrons and said whatever was left over was her tip.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County deputy who became a reality TV bailiff is in trouble with the law again.

In 2023, Renard Spivey was acquitted of murder in his wife's 2019 shooting death after a jury found him not guilty.

Now, the 68-year-old has been indicted for felony theft. He's accused of stealing $400 from a waitress' fanny pack at Forget Me Not lounge on Washington Avenue.

According to our news partners at the Houston Chronicle, the waitress said it happened after Spivey gave her $600 to pay the tabs of other patrons. She claims Spivey told her that whatever was left over was her tip.

The manager of the bar told police that Spivey swung his arm toward the waitress and then she pushed him away after she confronted him about taking the cash.

He was arrested around 2 a.m. and charged with theft from a person.

In 2019, Spivey was shot in the leg and his wife, 52-year-old Patricia Spivey, was killed while the couple fought over a gun, according to prosecutors. The struggle happened during an argument over alleged infidelity, according to testimony from the December 2023 trial.

Spivey had been employed with the Harris County Sheriff's Office since 1996 at the time of his wife's death in 2019. He most recently worked as a bailiff at the criminal courthouse and also portrayed a bailiff on the reality TV series "Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez" from 2012 through 2016, according to his IMDB profile.