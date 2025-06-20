Daniel Torres Guzman, who had already been arrested in May, now faces three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police arrest former Harris Co. reserve deputy, accused of sexually assaulting child, on new charges

A Harris County reserve deputy has been relieved of duty and faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to officials.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County reserve deputy, who was charged and arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, is now facing additional charges, according to police.

The Dickinson Police Department said this time, Daniel Torres Guzman was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography.

The video above is from the original report: Harris County reserve deputy relieved of duty, accused of sexually assaulting child, officials say

Guzman was arrested back in May by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office for an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

Dickinson PD now says they found child pornography on one of Guzman's electronic devices, and that the two cases are related.

Officials said bond was denied on all three of the new charges.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Guzman was relieved of his duties after his first arrest.