Former deputy accused of sexual assault of a child and online solication of a minor

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of a child has resulted in a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office facing felony charges and resigning his post.

In January, the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office was alerted by a concerned parent about their 17-year-old son reportedly being sexually abused and exploited by several adult males he met through social media platforms. The alleged abuse and exploitation reportedly began when the victim was around 14 or 15 years old.

Detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched an investigation. As a result, officials say they determined that Landon Slatter, who was employed as a deputy sheriff with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, had communicated with the victim while he was still under 17 and had solicited a sexual encounter.

Slatter, 42, is charged with one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor, a third-degree felony; and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child, a second-degree felony. Authorities say additional charges are anticipated.

Slatter was arrested at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Conroe. Following his arrest, the 15-year employee immediately resigned from the sheriff's office and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

A search warrant was executed at Slatter's home as part of the ongoing investigation. Pct. 3 detectives continue to seek out other adult suspects involved in the case.