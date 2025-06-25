Ex-camp counselor was facing sex abuse charges when arrested for making threats against Camp Cho-Yeh

A former camp counselor was charged with allegedly making threats against a Livingston summer camp that's popular with a lot of Houston families.

A former camp counselor was charged with allegedly making threats against a Livingston summer camp that's popular with a lot of Houston families.

A former camp counselor was charged with allegedly making threats against a Livingston summer camp that's popular with a lot of Houston families.

A former camp counselor was charged with allegedly making threats against a Livingston summer camp that's popular with a lot of Houston families.

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has learned a former camp counselor was already facing sexual abuse charges out of Utah when he was arrested and charged with allegedly making threats against a popular summer camp in Livingston on Sunday.

According to the mom, Natalee, who isn't sharing her last name to protect her camper's privacy, just hours before dropping off at Camp Cho-Yeh on Sunday afternoon, she got a text from the camp letting her know a recently fired camp counselor had been arrested.

"The biggest concern was how we as parents can keep track of what his incarceration status is because my fear was he would be released, and in that case I'd have to show up at camp and pick my kid up," Natalee said.

According to emails sent to parents and obtained by ABC13, a camp counselor, who we now know is 23-year-old Mario Bernal, was fired on Friday for what the camp said was violating disciplinary protocol. The email goes on to say Bernal then made verbal threats of harm to himself and others, leading to his arrest by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond. A dollar amount Natalee feels is too low.

"I actually called early on the day Monday the Polk County district attorney to see if they were able to raise that bail from $50,000 given the information I found about his other charges," Natalee said.

According to the Polk County jail website, that other charge is forced sexual abuse out of his home state of Utah. ABC13 was able to obtain the charging document which details in March of this year, Bernal was accused of forcibly kissing and touching a woman while in the car with her, even though she repeatedly asked him to stop.

Online, parents have been wondering how someone facing charges of sexual assault was able to gain employment as a children's camp counselor in another state.

In a statement from the camp, it says all employees must go through an interview, submit two references and a pass a comprehensive background check. It also states Bernal's background search came back clean on May 2nd, over a month after his Utah charge.

Natalee said overall she's happy with how Camp Cho-Yeh has handled the situation. She even said she plans to send her child in the future, even if she now has to have hard conversations with her child.

"When she comes home from camp, I do plan to fully inform her of the progression of everything that has gone on," Natalee said.

ABC13 confirmed on Wednesday that Bernal was transferred from Polk County to a facility in Louisiana where he will be held.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.