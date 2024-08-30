Poisonous fireworms wash ashore on Texas coastline ahead of Labor Day weekend, officials warn

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, officials are warning those headed to Texas' beaches about fireworms.

If you come across one, officials advise you to avoid touching it. Their sting leaves a burning sensation that can last for hours, and their venom can make you feel sick or dizzy.

According to scientists, several of them have washed up on beaches near Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

A researcher from the Harte Research Institute found one attached to a log along the coast.

Fireworms move around by hitching rides on logs. They feast on gooseneck barnacles.

If one of these worms leaves its poisonous spike in your skin, you are recommended to use adhesive tape to remove it.

