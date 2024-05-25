Traffic remains steady by FBISD graduation venue after graduates seen running to ceremony

Graduates arrive two hours early to the ceremony to beat Rosenberg traffic after a major backup caused late arrivals on Friday

Graduates arrive two hours early to the ceremony to beat Rosenberg traffic after a major backup caused late arrivals on Friday

Graduates arrive two hours early to the ceremony to beat Rosenberg traffic after a major backup caused late arrivals on Friday

Graduates arrive two hours early to the ceremony to beat Rosenberg traffic after a major backup caused late arrivals on Friday

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a foot race for Fort Bend Independent School District graduating seniors, but not in the way that you think. Heavy traffic backed up for miles on feeder roads Friday, and graduates ditched their cars and walked or ran to the ceremony.

An ABC13 crew captured several graduates outside the Fort Bend Epicenter, where district graduations will be held through Saturday.

Many donned their cap and gowns, racing to the front doors to reach their designated spot.

ORIGINAL REPORT: FBISD graduation turns into foot race as traffic backups prevent timely arrivals

"This is crazy. I've never seen anything like this in my life," a father who stopped to speak with ABC13 said. Parents said they think this is the result of poor traffic management.

It was slightly different on Saturday, as five schools prepped for ceremonies, with the earliest beginning at 8 a.m. and the last commencing at 8 p.m.

Rosenberg Police Department was in charge of traffic control and said people could experience delays as one graduation ceremony finishes, graduates for the next ceremony begin to line up, and the parking lot becomes congested with arriving and departing family members.

ABC13's Lileana Pearson caught up with one graduate, Isabella Tinnin, who arrived two hours before her 11 a.m. ceremony for Austin High School.

She said while she is relieved to be at the venue, she worries for her friends and family who tend to run late.

"I have a lot of friends that typically arrive on the later, side so I'm worried about them and their families trying to make it today," Tinnin said.

The department posted on social media that the last two days have brought "an extremely large" amount of traffic to the Rosenberg area.

Officials said officers are working tirelessly to ensure traffic moves steadily.

Police urged everyone to take advantage of the overflow parking lots at the nearby fairgrounds, where buses will transport them to the venue.

The district did say in lieu of students potentially being late, they will still get to walk, regardless of order.

For the full list of graduations ceremonies taking place, you can visit the Fort Bend ISD website.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.