Multiple suspects at large after young father fatally shot outside N. Houston auto shop, HPD says

According to HPD, the 23-year-old victim may have gotten into an argument with several people over a car being towed before being shot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a young tow truck driver was gunned down after an apparent altercation in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of the North Freeway at about 12:25 p.m. at an auto storage and body shop building.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found the 23-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Houston Fire Department paramedics who arrived pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to HPD, witnesses said the victim may have argued with multiple suspects over a car possibly being towed. HPD said this event led to the alleged suspects pulling out weapons and opening fire on the 23-year-old.

All suspects fled the scene, police said.

The victim, according to his boss who spoke to ABC13, was a father to a newborn baby.

In a later update on Friday, Houston police released a surveillance image of a person who may have been involved in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects or the one pictured is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or 713-222-TIPS (8477).