1 dead, at least 2 injured in 5-vehicle collision involving METRO bus on Katy Freeway, HFD says

Thursday, December 19, 2024 10:53PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and at least two others were injured in a major crash on the Katy Freeway on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the incident involved four vehicles and a METRO bus.

Officials say one vehicle tried to change lanes while in an HOV lane and collided with another. The vehicle then rolled over into the main lanes of the Katy Freeway.

HFD reported that one person died at the scene, and at least two others have been hospitalized with injuries.

