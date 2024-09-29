2 dead, several others injured in fiery 5-vehicle crash in Pasadena, authorities say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are confirmed dead after a fiery five-vehicle crash in Pasadena on Sunday afternoon.

Pasadena police responded to the incident at 2099 Allen Genoa Road and 2201 S. Richey after a report came in at 2:12 p.m.

One person in a vehicle that caught fire has been confirmed dead, along with the passenger of another vehicle, police said.

Authorities did not disclose the final count of injured victims, but one person was hospitalized with major injuries, and several others were transported with less serious injuries.

An investigation is underway and expected to last several hours.

