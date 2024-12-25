1 killed, 1 injured after car slams into utility pole and knocks power out near Humble, sheriff says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash on Wednesday morning has closed part of the feeder road along the North Beltway and knocked out power in the area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a driver ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole at the 9600 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East near Humble.

One person was killed, and another was severely burned, the sheriff said.

ABC13 spoke to Centerpoint crews at the scene, who said they'll need to fix the transformer, repair the lines, and re-energize them.

Workers said it could be multiple hours before power is restored to that area.

