Only on 13: Man speaks out a year after crash killed his wife and 16-year-old son on his birthday

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- One year ago, a mother and son were killed on his 16th birthday when a police officer speeding to a call in Missouri City hit and killed the pair, investigators say.

Now, the husband and father of the victims is talking only to ABC13.

The deadly crash happened on the Texas Parkway near Cartwright in June of 2024.

"I woke up this morning crying and wishing my family was still here," the victim's loved one, Rodney Stewart, said.

It's now been a year since Rodney Stewart lost some of the most important people in his life-- his son Mason and wife Angela.

"I miss holding her. I find myself in her closet a lot of times hugging her clothes," Stewart said. "My son, I miss having those long conversations with him. We used to love to hunt and fish. "

It's been a year of firsts without them for the Stewarts.

"My wife and son should still be here. We should be celebrating Mason's birthday today. My baby would have been 17. He died on his birthday," Stewart said. "This didn't have to happen."

He says it's also been a year of fighting for justice.

"I want him to have a lengthy, very lengthy prison sentence so he has time to think of what he's done," Stewart said. "It's painful to see that this guy is still walking around free, and my wife and son are gone. I think it's taking too long for us to get the justice that we need. So it's really unsettling to be going through this this long."

Former Missouri City Office Blademir Viveros was terminated after the June crash and charged in October in connection with the Stewarts' death.

Viveros is accused of being reckless while he responded to a nearby emergency call as he sped without his emergency lights or sirens and crashed into the Stewarts' car, instantly killing them.

Police confirm Viveros also had someone in the back of his vehicle on his way to the call during the crash.

Something police confirmed is against agency policy.

Investigators confirm Michael Hawkins was hurt in the crash and wasn't given medical care for hours. His family told ABC13 he died earlier this year from his injuries.

"There was no reason for any of them to have lost their life or get hurt in that crash," said Ft. Bend County DA's Office Chief Prosecutor of Vehicular Crimes Division, Alison Baimbridge. "Rodney will tell you it should have never happened. There's no excuse for the behavior the officer had the day of this crash. It was completely preventable."

Baimbridge says the families are getting closer to closure and justice.

"We should be getting closer here in the coming months to the defendant being forced to make a decision on how he chooses to dispose of his case," Baimbridge said.

Viveros is facing three first-degree felonies, two counts of manslaughter, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

"I spend a lot of days wishing that they would walk through the door, and then reality will set in that they're gone. So, we're going through a lot right now," Stewart said. "When I'm sitting down at the house, sometimes I'm crying because they're gone, but sometimes I find myself laughing because of the memories we have together."

As time passes, pieces of Mason and Angela, and their legacy, are carried on through the people who love them.

Viveros is expected back in court in early July.

ABC13 reached out to his attorney for comment, but hasn't heard back at publishing time.

