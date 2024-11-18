Family of missing Harris Co. man says they told authorities to search home before remains were found

The connection between a missing Harris County man and human remains found in a burned home on Saturday grows stronger.

The connection between a missing Harris County man and human remains found in a burned home on Saturday grows stronger.

The connection between a missing Harris County man and human remains found in a burned home on Saturday grows stronger.

The connection between a missing Harris County man and human remains found in a burned home on Saturday grows stronger.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The connection between a missing Harris County man and human remains found in a burned home grows stronger.

In August, Kelvin Newton disappeared on the same day the northeast Harris County home he was staying in was intentionally set on fire.

On Saturday, human remains were found inside the Villagrove Drive home by someone who had purchased it.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HCSO investigating after human remains found in NE Harris County home being remodeled by new owner

Newton's family told ABC13 they are unsure if the remains are his or if they belong to someone else.

Newton's teenage daughter, Jasmine, said her father told her there was a body inside the home before the fire. She initially dismissed the comments because Newton battled addiction and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. She said he appeared to be on drugs when the comments were made.

The family told ABC13 they had contacted the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office several times, asking they search the burned home for remains. The family said they last contacted the office about two weeks before the remains were discovered.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ben Beall said the fire department did not "sift through the remains in the house" because "they had no reason to believe the house was occupied."

Two of the family's dogs perished in the fire.

"The fire department should have done a better job of listening to us and looking for that body because we wanted closure," Newton's son-in-law, Angel Santiago, said.

The family said they have to wait for DNA testing to come back before they have closure. Investigators told them the process will take several months.

Newton's family once owned and lived inside the home where remains were found.

They sold the home before the fire but said Newton refused to leave. He reportedly had a habit of barricading himself inside.

Sgt. Beall said Newtown was set to be evicted the week of the fire.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.

