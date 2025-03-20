Family of 3 missing after leaving Grand Canyon and driving through winter storm

A family of three has been missing for a week after leaving the Grand Canyon and driving through a winter storm, officials in Arizona said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of a family of three -- Jiyeon Lee, 23, Taehee Kim, 69, and Junghee Kim, 64.

The family was last known to be traveling by road in a white BMW with California license plates when they were on vacation from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas on March 13, police said. GPS information from the rental car shows it was last traveling on westbound Interstate 40 at around 3:30 p.m. that day, police said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it is aware of several multi-vehicle crashes along I-40 on the same day, however, it's unknown if their vehicle was involved in any of them.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.