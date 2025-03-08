Brookshire city leaders question additional transactions by indicted former councilmember

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- During a council meeting Thursday night, the Brookshire city council voted to turn over additional evidence of potential theft to the Waller County District Attorney's Office for further investigation.

According to current Mayor Pro Tem Robert Richards, Jeremiah Hill is suspected of additional theft from the city.

Hill was indicted in Waller County in mid-February on a charge of property theft, which is a third-degree felony. He turned himself into the Fort Bend County Jail on Tuesday.

In that case, court records accuse him of using money from the Brookshire Economic Development Corporation, where he served as president, to pay for livestock he bought at a Royal ISD FFA auction. He asked that the check be classified as "beautification" in the accounting system, records say.

Through a subsequent investigation, Richards said they found what they believed to be an additional fraudulent check to Hill.

"There was a second check that was written in the amount of $16,400 that was supposedly given to a contractor for the roof on this very building," Richards told ABC13 outside the city's convention center.

According to Richards, who was not in office at the time, Hill said the check written from the city to the roofer bounced and he paid the bill out of his own pocket.

He said they later learned the check was never presented to the bank.

Hill filed for reimbursement from the city and filled out internal paperwork that was presented to councilmembers for approval, according to Richards, and it was given.

During the investigation, Richards said he attempted to track down the roofing company, but the person who answered the phone hung up on him several times.

"I told him I had some roofing work that needed to be done. He first agreed to meet with me and then I told him I wanted to go meet him at his place of business," Richards said. "He hung up on me. I Googled his address and a regular resident's house came up."

Hill has not been charged in this finding.

The current mayor pro tem said they are looking into other possible fraudulent transactions and who else might have been involved.

"He built himself up as a prominent figure in the community, and also at Royal ISD schools," Roberts explained. "A lot of people entrusted him and unfortunately, he let them down. He let them down. He let his family down. You know, it happens, but we're not going to have any more corruption here in Brookshire."

Hill no longer holds his roles with the city of Brookshire.

His attorney did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

