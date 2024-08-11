Search underway for inmate who escaped hospital in League City while in custody Sunday: officials

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped police custody at the UTMB Victory Lakes in League City early Sunday morning, according to the police department.

Desmond Taylor, 37, was in League City Police Department custody after being arrested Friday on an assault family violence with previous convictions charge.

After Taylor was booked into the League City Jail, he reportedly had a medical complaint and was taken to Victory Lakes for an evaluation.

However, on Sunday at about 1:02 a.m., Taylor escaped from a hospital room. League City officials said the circumstances of how he escaped remain unclear.

Officials say his hospital-issued gown was found outside the building.

LCPD officers, with the assistance of multiple agencies, immediately began searching the area.

Police describe Taylor as a Black man with short hair, 6 feet, 2 inches, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing socks and underwear.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact the League City Police Department at281-332-2566or your local law enforcement agency.