Elderly man hit and killed while crossing street on Houston's west side, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after Houston police say an elderly man was fatally struck while crossing the street on Monday.

According to HPD, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Synott Street on Houston's west side.

Investigators say the victim, who was approximately 90 years old, was crossing the street in a poorly lit area without any crosswalks.

HPD said the driver told them he did not see the man until it was too late.

The crash did shut down Synott in both directions for several hours. At this point, investigators are not sure if the victim lived nearby or where he was headed.

According to HPD, the driver did stay on scene; he's been cooperating, and he did not show any signs of intoxication.

"It's got to be terrible for the family of the person that has been struck and the people who were driving the car. Believe there was a passenger in there, and that passenger has to deal with that trauma also," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Like with any fatal crash, police will hand over their findings from the investigation to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and they will decide whether any criminal charges are appropriate.

