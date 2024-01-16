All the stars who have an EGOT and who is close

In the history of Hollywood, just around two dozen people have achieved what is known as EGOT status.

EGOT is an acronym for the four biggest awards ceremonies in the entertainment industry, the Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, Oscars or Academy Awards, and Tony Awards.

The term EGOT is said to have been coined in late 1984 by actor Philip Michael Thomas, who expressed his desire to one day achieve the accolade after rising to fame from his role in "Miami Vice."

To date, 21 people have achieved the impressive feat of becoming an EGOT winner, and five more have scored the distinction through honorary or special awards.

When the 97th Academy Awards take place on March 2, actress Cynthia Erivo could join the coveted EGOT club if she wins the best actress Oscar for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked."

Cynthia Erivo attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In addition to Erivo, stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Jackman, and Cynthia Nixon are also among those on the cusp of joining the EGOT club, with three out of four trophies so far.

Scroll down to see the full list of EGOT winners and those on the brink of achieving the momentous title.

EGOT winners

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are seen after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics on Sept. 8, 2024 in Los Angeles. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Sept. 8, 2024, the duo took home the award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" composition alongside Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for "Only Murders in the Building."

In 2016, the songwriting duo won an Oscar for their "La La Land" theme "City of Stars." They have also won a Tony in 2017 and a Grammy in 2018 for their work on the Broadway production "Dear Evan Hansen."

Mel Brooks

Brooks earned his EGOT status after winning three Tony Awards for his musical adaptation of his film "The Producers" in 2001. He won an Emmy in 1967 for "The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special" and three for "Mad About You," an Oscar in 1968 for best original screenplay for "The Producers," and a Grammy for "The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000" in 1998. Brooks won an additional two Grammys in 2002 after achieving EGOT for "Recording The Producers -- A Musical Romp With Mel Brooks," and "The Producers."

Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg achieved EGOT status in 2002 after taking home a Tony Award for best musical for "Thoroughly Modern Millie." She won an Emmy for "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel" that same year and scored her second for "The View" later in 2009. Goldberg also has a Grammy for her comedy album "Whoopi Goldberg -- Original Broadway Show Recording" and an Oscar for "Ghost."

Richard Rodgers

Rodgers became the very first EGOT achiever in 1962 -- long before the term "EGOT" even existed -- after winning an Emmy for "Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years." He had two Grammys for "The Sound of Music" and "No Strings," and an Oscar for "State Fair," as well as multiple Tony Awards for "South Pacific," "The King and I," "The Sound of Music," and "No Strings."

Helen Hayes

Hayes was the first woman to achieve EGOT status after bringing home a spoken word Grammy for "Great American Documents" in 1977. She also had an Emmy for her turn on "Schlitz Playhouse of Stars" in 1953, two Oscars for "The Sin of Madelon Claudet," and "Airport," and Tony Awards for "Happy Birthday" and "Time Remembered."

Rita Moreno

Moreno became the first Latino star to earn EGOT after winning an Emmy for "The Muppet Show." She also earned another Emmy, post-EGOT, for "The Rockford Files," a Grammy for "The Electric Company," an Oscar for "West Side Story" and a Tony for "The Ritz."

John Gielgud

Gielgud achieved his EGOT title in 1991 at the age of 87 after winning an Emmy for "Summer's Lease." He also had a spoken word Grammy for "Ages Of Man -- Readings From Shakespeare," an Oscar for "Arthur" and won a Tony for "Big Fish, Little Fish" in 1961. Gielgud, who also earned a Tony Award for outstanding foreign company in 1948 for "The Importance of Being Earnest," is the first LGBTQ person to achieve EGOT status.

Audrey Hepburn

Hepburn completed her EGOT posthumously, winning a spoken word Grammy in 1994 for her children's album "Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales." She also won an Emmy for "Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn" in 1993 after her death at the age of 63. Hepburn previously won a best actress Oscar in 1953 for "Roman Holiday" and a Tony for "Ondine" a year later.

Marvin Hamlisch

Hamlisch became an EGOT achiever in 1995 after scoring dual Emmys for "Barbra: The Concert." He later earned two other Emmys for "AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies: America's Greatest Movies" and "Timeless: Live in Concert" in 1999 and 2001, respectively. Hamlisch also earned three Oscars for "The Way We Were," and "The Sting," all in 1973, as well as three Grammys for "The Way We Were" and "The Entertainer," and the Grammy for best new artist in 1974. The composer won a Tony award for best musical score in 1976 for "A Chorus Line."

Jonathan Tunick

Tunick, a musical director and composer, joined the EGOT club in 1997 after earning a best orchestrations Tony for "Titanic." He also has an Emmy for "Night of 100 Stars," a Grammy for "No One Is Alone" and an Oscar for "A Little Night Music," which he earned in 1977.

Mike Nichols

Nichols achieved his EGOT title after winning two Emmys for "Wit" in 2001. He later scored two more Emmys for "Angels in America" in 2004. He earned multiple Tony Awards over the years for plays including "Barefoot in the Park," "Luv," "The Odd Couple," "Plaza Suite," "The Prisoner of Second Avenue," "The Real Thing," and "Death of a Salesman," as well as the musicals "Annie" in 1977 and "Monty Python's Spamalot" in 2005. Nichols won a Grammy for best comedy performance in 1961 for "An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May" and a best director Oscar for "The Graduate" in 1967.

Scott Rudin

Rudin became an EGOT winner in 2012 after receiving a Grammy for the original Broadway cast recording for the musical "The Book of Mormon." He has an Emmy for "He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'," a best picture Oscar for "No Country for Old Men," as well as more than a dozen Tony Awards since his first win in 1994 for "Passion."

Robert Lopez

Lopez, a songwriter, became the youngest EGOT achiever at age 39 after winning an Oscar for best original song in 2014 for "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen." He later won a second Oscar for the song "Remember Me" from "Coco" in 2017. Lopez is also the recipient of two Daytime Emmys for "Wonder Pets!" which he won in 2008 and 2010, and a Primetime Emmy for "Agatha All Along" from the series "WandaVision." He has three Grammys -- best musical theater album for "The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording" (2012), best song written for visual media for "Let It Go" from "Frozen" (2015) and best compilation soundtrack for visual media for "Frozen" (2015) -- as well as three Tonys for "Avenue Q" and "The Book of Mormon."

Andrew Lloyd Webber

The famed composer earned EGOT status after winning an Emmy for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018. He also has won multiple Grammys and Tonys for "Evita," "Cats," "Phantom of the Opera," "Requiem" and "Sunset Boulevard," as well as a best original song Oscar for "You Must Love Me" from "Evita" in 1996.

John Legend

Legend became a member of the EGOT club in 2018 after receiving his Emmy for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." He has several Daytime Emmy Awards as well for "Crow: The Legend," "Shelter Me: Soul Awakened," and "Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church." In addition to a dozen Grammy wins -- the musician has the most Grammy wins of any EGOT status-holder -- Legend also has a best original song Oscar for "Glory" from the movie "Selma," as well as a Tony for "Jitney."

Tim Rice

Rice also achieved his EGOT title after winning an Emmy for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018. He scored his first Oscar for the song "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" in 1992 and his first Grammy and Tony for "Evita" (best cast album and best original score, respectively). Rice has earned a number of other major awards, including two additional Oscars for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King" (1994) and "You Must Love Me" from "Evita" (1996). He earned several Grammy Awards for his work on "Aladdin" -- including 1993's song of the year -- and "Aida," and also won the Tony Award for best original score in 2000 for "Aida."

Alan Menken

Famed composer Menken earned his EGOT status in 2020 with a Daytime Emmy win for the song "Waiting in the Wings" from "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure." He previously won nearly a dozen different Grammy Awards between 1991 and 2012 for his work on "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "Pocahontas," and "Tangled." He has a Tony Award for best original score for "Newsies," and has the most Oscar wins of any EGOT recipient, taking home best original song and score titles for his work on "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin" and "Pocahontas."

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson officially became an EGOT recipient in 2022 after scoring a Tony for the musical "A Strange Loop." She previously earned a Daytime Emmy for "Baba Yaga" in 2021, a best supporting actress Oscar for "Dreamgirls" in 2006 and two Grammys, which include the award for best R &B album in 2009 for "Jennifer Hudson" and the award for best musical theater album in 2017 for "The Color Purple."

Viola Davis

Davis achieved her EGOT status after winning the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording in February 2023 for her book "Finding Me." Prior to that, she had scored an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "How to Get Away With Murder" (2015) and an Oscar for best supporting actress for "Fences" (2016). She also earned two Tony Awards for "King Hedley II" (2001) and the Broadway revival of "Fences" (2010).

Elton John

John became the latest member of the EGOT club after winning award for outstanding variety special at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January 2024 for his concert experience, "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium." He has won two best original song Oscars for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," plus six Grammys, as well as a Tony for "Aida."

Honorary EGOT winners

Honorary EGOT winners include those who have received all four major awards, with one being a designated "special" award, such as a lifetime achievement recognition.

Lizza Minelli

Minelli became an EGOT recipient after receiving a special Grammy Legend Award in 1990. She previously earned a best actress Oscar in 1972 for "Cabaret," an Emmy in 1973 for "Liza with a 'Z'. A Concert for Television," and three separate Tony Awards for "Flora the Red Menace," "The Act" and "Liza's at The Palace...!" She earned a Special Tony Award in 1974 for "adding lustre to the Broadway season."

Barbra Streisand

Streisand received a special Tony Award for Star of the Decade in 1970, making her an official EGOT honorary winner. She previously earned 10 separate Grammy Awards between 1964 and 1995 -- including a Grammy Legend Award in 1992 and a lifetime achievement honor in 1995 -- four Primetime Emmy Awards for various live concerts and television specials, a Daytime Emmy for "Reel Models: The First Women of Film" and two Academy Awards, including the award for best actress for "Funny Girl" in 1968 and best original song for "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)" in 1976.

James Earl Jones

Jones completed his EGOT with an Academy Honorary Award in 2011. He has also earned two Primetime Emmys for "Gabriel's Fire" and "Heat Wave," both in 1991; a Daytime Emmy for "Summer's End" in 2000; three Tonys, including two best leading actor titles for "The Great White Hope" (1969) and "Fences" (1987) and a lifetime achievement award in 2017; and a spoken word Grammy for "Great American Documents" in 1977.

Harry Belafonte

Belafonte earned his EGOT status after receiving an honorary Oscar in 2014, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. He also has a Tony for "John Murray Anderson's Almanac," an Emmy for "Tonight with Belafonte - The Revlon Revue," a Grammy Hall of Fame Award and two additional Grammys for "Swing Dat Hammer" (1961) and "An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba" (1966).

Quincy Jones

Having won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 1994 Oscars, Jones later achieved honorary EGOT status after winning a Tony for "The Color Purple" in 2016. Jones also earned an Emmy for "Roots" in 1977 and has a whopping 28 Grammy Awards to his name. He has the highest number of awards of any EGOT winner.

Near-winners list: Stars on the cusp of reaching EGOT status

h3>Cynthia Erivo



Erivo needs an Oscar. She previously won a Tony for best leading actress in a musical for "The Color Purple"; a Grammy for the Broadway cast recording of "The Color Purple"; and an Emmy for outstanding musical performance in a daytime program alongside the Broadway cast of "The Color Purple."

Helen Mirren

Mirren needs a Grammy. She previously won an Oscar for "The Queen"; four Emmys for "Prime Suspect 4: The Scent of Darkness," "The Passion of Ayn Rand," "Elizabeth I" and "Prime Suspect: The Final Act"; and a Tony for "The Audience."

Common

Common needs a Tony. He has won a best original song Oscar for "Glory" from "Selma"; three Grammys for "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)," "Southside," and "Glory"; and an Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for the documentary "13th."

Lily Tomlin

Tomlin needs an Oscar. She has won six Emmys; a Grammy for the comedy album "This Is a Recording," and a Tony "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe." She was also awarded a Special Tony Award in 1977.

Eminem

Eminem needs a Tony. He previously won an Oscar for best original song for "Lose Yourself" from "8 Mile"; an Emmy for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in ; and 15 Grammys.

Adele

Adele needs a Tony. She already has an Academy Award for best original song for "Skyfall," 16 Grammys, and an Emmy for "Adele One Night Only."

Cynthia Nixon

Nixon needs an Oscar. She has won two Emmys for "Sex and the City" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," a spoken word Grammy for "An Inconvenient Truth," and two Tony Awards for "Rabbit Hole" and "The Little Foxes."

Martin Scorsese

Scorsese needs a Tony. He has won three Emmy Awards for "Boardwalk Empire" (2011) and "George Harrison: Living in the Material World" (2012), a Grammy for the 2005 Bob Dylan music documentary "No Direction Home," and an Oscar for "The Departed."

Cher

Cher needs a Tony. She won the Oscar for best actress for "Moonstruck" in 1988, an Emmy for "Cher: The Farewell Tour," and a Grammy for "Believe."

Hugh Jackman

Jackman needs an Oscar. He previously won the Emmy for outstanding performance in a variety or music performance for his turn hosting the 2004 Tony Awards, the Grammy for best compilation soundtrack album for visual media for "The Greatest Showman," and two Tony Awards for "The Boy From Oz," as well as a Special Tony Award in 2012.

Jeremy Irons

Irons needs a Grammy. He previously won a best actor Oscar for "Reversal of Fortune"; three Emmys for "Elizabeth I," "Game of Lions" and "The Great War and Shaping of the 20th Century"; and a Tony for "The Real Thing."

Al Pacino

Al Pacino needs a Grammy. He won the Oscar for best actor in 1993 for "Scent of a Woman," two Emmys for "You Don't Know Jack" and "Angels in America," and two Tonys for "The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel" and "Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?"

Julie Andrews

Andrews needs a Tony. She won the Oscar for best actress for "Mary Poppins" in 1964, two Emmys for "The Julie Andrews Hour" and "Broadway: The American Musical," two Grammys for "Mary Poppins" and "Julie Andrews's Collection of Poems, Songs, and Lullabies" and a Grammy lifetime achievement award.

Kate Winslet

Winslet needs a Tony. She has won Emmys for "Mildred Pierce" and "Mare of Easttown," an Oscar for "The Reader," and a Grammy for best spoken word album for children for "Listen to the Storyteller."

Jessica Lange

Lange needs a Grammy. She has won two Oscars for "Tootsie" and "Blue Sky"; three Emmys for "Grey Gardens," "American Horror Story," and "American Horror Story: Coven"; and a Tony for best leading actress in a play for "Long Day's Journey Into Night."

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Miranda needs an Oscar. He has won three Tonys for "In the Heights" and "Hamilton," two Emmys for the 67th Tony Awards and "Hamilton," and five Grammys for "In the Heights," "Hamilton," "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana," "Encanto" and its song "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Billy Porter

Porter needs an Oscar. In 2014, he won the Grammy for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots." He also has an Emmy for "Pose," and a Tony for "A Strange Loop."

Bette Midler

Midler needs an Oscar. In 1974, she won the Grammy for best new artist, and she later scored two additional Grammys for "The Rose" (1981) and "Wind Beneath My Wings" (1990). Midler has also won three Primetime Emmys for "Bette Midler: Ol' Red Hair is Back," "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," and "Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas." In 2017, she won the Tony Award for best actress in a musical for "Hello, Dolly!" and was the recipient of a Special Tony Award in 1974.

Ben Platt

Platt also needs an Oscar. He has so far won a Tony and a Grammy for "Dear Evan Hansen," and won a Daytime Emmy in 2018 alongside the rest of the "Dear Evan Hansen" cast for their performance of "You Will Be Found."

