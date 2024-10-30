Lake Jackson complex tenants at risk of losing water service if landlord doesn't settle $77K bill

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tenants at a Lake Jackson apartment complex are at risk of having their water shut off, and it's through no fault of their own.

The city says the owner of the Edgewater Apartments owes more than $77,000 in past-due water, sewer, and garbage bills.

On Friday, the city mailed letters informing tenants of the debt and threatening to cut off water service if the bill isn't paid by Jan. 2. On Tuesday, the city erected a metal sign to the same effect outside the complex.

"It was a bunch of BS, for sure," tenant Aiden Rentrop said of the situation.

Rentrop said his water bills have been included in his rent payments for the last two and a half years.

"So, if we're paying for it and the city's not getting it, who's getting it?" Rentrop asked.

City Manager Modesto Mundo said the property owner has been behind on utility bills since September 2023. Earlier this year, Mundo said the city put the owner on a payment plan, but the owner soon defaulted.

"They'd make a little bit of headway, and then they'd fall back behind. So it's been going on for quite some time," Mundo said.

So, on Aug. 1, the city put a lien on the property, which is the first time it's done so over unpaid utility bills, according to Mundo.

All of the tenants Eyewitness News spoke with said they were blindsided by their landlord's debt

"Kind of like a real stab in the back just because of the fact that we've gotten notices before just for being only two days late," tenant Joshua Perez said.

Management at the complex emailed tenants Tuesday, assuring them that its corporate office was taking care of matters and that water service wouldn't be interrupted. However, the email didn't explain how they could guarantee that, and the complex didn't return Eyewitness News' messages seeking comment.

"At this point in time, I don't know if they are going to pay. They really haven't shown any really true progress," Mundo said.

Attorney Ernie Garcia said tenants have a legal right to services like water and that any shutoff would give them grounds to terminate their lease.

"Really, the only thing they need to do is give the landlord written notice, and they need to vacate within 30 days of having received notice of the utility shut off," Garcia said.

For some, this may be their only option.

"(If) we can't have water, then we can't shower, can't drink, can't wash your clothes," Rentrop said.

