All eastbound lanes of I-10 East Freeway at San Jacinto River shut down due to heavy truck crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy truck crash is slowing down drivers on the East Freeway Wednesday morning.

Houston TranStar shows the incident was reported at about 11:11 a.m. on I-10 East eastbound at San Jacinto River.

A heavy truck appears to have been involved in the crash and can be seen blocking several lanes.

It's unclear at this point what may have led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

