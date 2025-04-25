Crash involving big rig and fire truck causes backups on IH-10 East WB at IH-45 North, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Commuters heading downtown can expect major delays as a major crash involving a fire truck is blocking the East Freeway.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash was verified at 6:03 a.m. on IH-10 East Westbound at IH-45 North.

The Houston Police Department confirmed with Eyewitness News that the crash involved a city fire truck and an 18-wheeler.

Police said there were no major injuries reported and encourage drivers to take alternate routes.

Traffic cameras show that westbound I-10 traffic cannot take the exit to I-45 north due to this accident.

Drivers heading this way can take Highway 59/69 to go north as an alternate route.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.