Driver found dead in car that crashed after shots were fired in Dickinson, police say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was found dead in a car that crashed in Dickinson on Sunday, according to police.

Shots were fired moments before the car crashed into parked cars on Timber Drive near Deats Road just after 3:15 p.m., Dickinson police said.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified person unresponsive in the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately say if the person killed had been shot or if they died from the crash.

At last check, no arrests had been made.