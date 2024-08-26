WATCH LIVE

Driver found dead in car that crashed after shots were fired in Dickinson, police say

Monday, August 26, 2024
Driver found dead in car after shots fired in Dickinson, police say
Investigators did not immediately say if the person killed had been shot or if they died from the crash.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was found dead in a car that crashed in Dickinson on Sunday, according to police.

Shots were fired moments before the car crashed into parked cars on Timber Drive near Deats Road just after 3:15 p.m., Dickinson police said.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified person unresponsive in the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

At last check, no arrests had been made.

