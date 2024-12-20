Car crashes into 40-foot hole at construction site on Hempstead Road near Highway 290

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after officials say she crashed into a giant hole at a construction site in Cypress on Friday.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said they received a call at 9 a.m. about a vehicle in a hole.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found a Kia headfirst in a 40-foot hole in the ground at a construction site on Hempstead near Highway 290.

The department said that the driver was alone in the vehicle.

The driver told first responders that she had been in the vehicle for a while, and it was unclear exactly when she had crashed.

Due to the extent of damage to the car and not knowing how long she was there, crews wanted to check for internal injuries.

The driver was flown to the hospital, and it's unclear how the vehicle crashed into the hole.

Cy-Fair FD said she was alert, talking, and in good spirits.