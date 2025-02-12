Driver dies after losing control and crashing truck into swimming pool in Alief area, HPD says

HPD said the first sergeant who arrived at the scene jumped in the pool and tried to render aid, but it was too late.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after crashing into a swimming pool in the Alief area overnight, according to police.

The deadly crash happened just after midnight on Boone Road, south of Bellaire Boulevard.

Houston police believe the driver of a white pickup truck was speeding when he lost control, side-swiped a tree, crashed through a fence, and into the pool.

By the time officers arrived, the white pickup truck was fully submerged in the pool and a body was visible. Investigators believe the pool is 11 feet deep.

"We had a sergeant who got here, went in the water immediately. When he got here, there probably wasn't anything he could do, but he still tried," Lt. R. Willkens said. "He got in there and did the best he could, but he wasn't able to get any body out of the truck."

When investigators spoke to ABC13, crews were still working to recover the truck from the pool. Because of that, they said they weren't sure if anyone else was in the truck during the crash, but did confirm that at least one person had died.