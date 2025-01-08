Driver dies after crashing into tree in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after crashing into a tree in southeast Houston on Wednesday, according to police.
Houston police say the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. at 4600 South Wayside Drive.
Officers say it all started when a 50-year-old man driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound when he failed to drive in a single lane and crashed into a tree in the median of the road.
Paramedics responded to the scene and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
Officials said the identity of the 50-year-old man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
This is an ongoing investigation.