24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver dies after crashing into tree in southeast Houston, police say

KTRK logo
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 10:09PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after crashing into a tree in southeast Houston on Wednesday, according to police.

Houston police say the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. at 4600 South Wayside Drive.

Officers say it all started when a 50-year-old man driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound when he failed to drive in a single lane and crashed into a tree in the median of the road.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Officials said the identity of the 50-year-old man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW