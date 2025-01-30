Cleanup underway and roads remain closed after construction accident in downtown Houston

Roads remain closed in downtown Houston while crews investigate and clean up debris from a construction incident Tuesday that injured one worker.

Roads remain closed in downtown Houston while crews investigate and clean up debris from a construction incident Tuesday that injured one worker.

Roads remain closed in downtown Houston while crews investigate and clean up debris from a construction incident Tuesday that injured one worker.

Roads remain closed in downtown Houston while crews investigate and clean up debris from a construction incident Tuesday that injured one worker.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Roads remain closed in downtown Houston while crews investigate and clean up debris from a construction incident Tuesday that sent one worker to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: Worker rescued after being trapped in elevator at downtown building where scaffolding collapsed

The Houston Fire Department said it was called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. and learned concrete fell from an upper floor of the building and crushed the scaffolding and construction elevator below.

The worker taken to the hospital was stable, according to an HFD spokesperson.

OSHA confirms an investigation has been opened.

Onlookers downtown remarked about the loud crashing noise they heard when the incident happened.

Permits with the City of Houston show the project is to expand the neighboring JW Marriott Hotel.

Houston Public Works confirms that a structural frame inspection was scheduled for the property last week, but it was canceled by the contractor. A spokesperson could not say what was set to be inspected and said the agency did not know why it was canceled.

ABC13 reached out to the contractor, Arch Con Corporation, but did not hear back.

Road and sidewalk closures remain during the cleanup. Main Street is closed from Capitol to Walker. Both Rusk and Walker are closed from Travis to Fannin.

METRO's red, purple and yellow lines are impacted by the incident, but the agency said they are providing shuttle buses to close the gap.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.