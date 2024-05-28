Downtown Houston hit with more glass falling from windows of high-rise buildings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Downtown Houston streets are again being blocked off as more glass falls from high-rise buildings, first damaged by the deadly storm just over a week ago.

The area was hit as hard or harder than any other part of the city when the deadly windstorm swept through on Thursday, May 16. Countless high-rise buildings' windows were blown out, with shattered glass and other debris scattered all over the roads below.

Now, before the damage could even be fully repaired, Houston was once again hit with high winds, throwing glass back on the streets far below.

ABC13 reporter Mycah Hatfield was downtown for both storms. On Tuesday, she stood on the corner of Milam and Rusk near the Penzoil building where shards of broken glass covered the sidewalk. The Bank of America building stands just across the street. Police closed the street to traffic during the afternoon rush hour, causing backups for commuters.

By 6 p.m., police confirmed Milam is closed from Texas to Rusk, for an unknown amount of time.

Workers quickly set to work to make repairs and board up windows. There's still no estimate on when all of the windows can be fixed.

